A gloriously generous outpouring of love surrounded this year’s Christmas in Kinsale celebration. Saturday, December 7, was truly a beautiful day in the neighborhood, a day filled with song and brightness.

The mellifluous caroling from the Gazebo of Paul Ludwig’s trumpet set the stage for an event filled with smiles.

Heart-felt music from the 11:21 Club, and Sharon Mann offered ongoing threads of delight through the afternoon.

And Sharon Beninghove and son Ross carried hearts skyward to a veritable Holy Night as the angelically ornamented Memorial Tree lit up everyone’s hearts.

Gracious, smiling vendors’ vigor and creativity were once again a pleasure to experience!

The charming and docile ponies of Whispering Pines offered many ecstatic riders a circuit of their bankside corral.

Those chilled by the day’s breezes could not withstand the warm smiles and uplifting vintages provided at tastings by Bryce Taylor of Rivah Vineyards.

Stories shared by Hague Librarians, card-coloring for Santa, and games coordinated by Cople Problem Solvers kept kids of all ages sweet and sassy.

For the full article, pick up the latest Westmoreland News 12/25/19

Santa sees double when twins Virginia and Olivia Hulcher come to visit him.