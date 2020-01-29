Avoiding turns to trouble

Among the many things to crop up at the lengthy Westmoreland Board of Supervisors meeting, ironically after the VDOT representatives had left, was a proposal aimed at getting VDOT to help fund a project that could tremendously improve the safety of an intersection near Oak Grove.

According to a memo from the county Land Use Administration, certain proposals for improving roadways can be funded under a VDOT process known as Smart Scale. Every two years, localities and regional bodies, such as the Board of Supervisors, submit applications for their desired projects, and the VDOT officials give special priority to applications that meet certain criteria. This same process is what allowed the county to get the funds for the passing lanes that will eventually be constructed near Flat Iron Road.

Planning Director Beth McDowell presented the proposal, explaining what brought the intersection to mind for Smart Scale funding in the first place.

For the full article, pick up the latest Westmoreland News 1/29/20