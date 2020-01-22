Board denies rezoning of Wiggington Farms

Back in December, the board had deferred its decision on what to do about a request by William T. & Herbert Carden for an area on Cole’s Point Road called Wiggington Farms to be rezoned from agricultural to that of a residential neighborhood. If allowed, the plan would have been to turn the roughly 350-acre area into a subdivision, including two parks in the 80 lots that were phase 1. At this month’s monthly meeting, the board finally made their decision now that the environmental impact survey has completed, though it was certainly not to the liking of those that sought to develop the property.

There had been several other updates to the proposal since last month’s meeting, which were laid out by Planning Commission Director Beth McDowell. These changes included a hiking trail that ran through the wetlands area, a boat storage lot, and the subdivision park had been moved closer to the stream. Much of the layout detail had also been included to give the board members an idea of how houses might fit into the smaller lots on the waterfront, as well as the rough location of the access road to the historic farmhouse on the property. The proposed conditions from the Planning Commission had not changed either, which included a special exception permit for the construction of a water system with a maximum of 99 connections.

A letter from the Department of the Interior Game & Wildlife Services also arrived, which spoke of the chance of an endangered species call the Long-Eared Bat living on the property, though they have no records of it being on the property.

Also on hand was Jeff Howeth, an engineer and Westmoreland County native, to answer any questions that McDowell could not, especially with regard to what the public had brought up at last month’s meeting.

