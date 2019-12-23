Sher Lee may have dressed up as a naughty child for the Colonial Beach Kids’ Christmas party but with all the work she does for the children of Colonial Beach she would never be on Santa’s naughty list.

For 110 children Colonial Beach Kids is bringing them Christmas cheer. The group works for months to make sure that the children of Colonial Beach have a great Christmas. Lee takes names in September through November before dispatching the elves, or her merry band of volunteers, to buy gifts for the little ones.

Volunteers can either donate toys they just pick up or adopt a child, or family of children, to buy for. All children are local whose parents need a little help to provide the magic of Christmas.

Not only do the children receive gifts from the volunteers but Colonial Beach Kids also hosts a party for the kids featuring Christmas music, cookies, a cakewalk and Santa. On top of all of that, the group collects items for children to give to their parents.

Children are allowed to shop for their parents, at no cost, in order for them to experience the joy of giving.

The Colonial Beach Community Center hosted the children, and their parents, on Saturday with a standing room only crowd.

From one of the younger participants, 8-month-old Brooklyn, to the teenagers who could be caught smiling if you looked long enough, the party was a wonderful event for all involved.

Santa, played by Eric Nelson, was the absolute hit of the day. One young boy rushed to hug Santa and was obviously in awe of the man in red.

The children took turns on Santa’s lap before the adults did as well.

Colonial Beach Kids not only does Christmas for children in town, but also does a backpack and school supply drive at the end of summer each year.

A young girl hugs her pink Moose she received at the CB Kids Christmas party.