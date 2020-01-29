Westmoreland News
Cople Eagles soar!

The Cople Elementary School student council association members led the charge during a December food drive. They collected a whopping 811 pounds of groceries for the Healthy Harvest Food bank in Warsaw. Sarah Maier, advisor, said, “This is so cool. Our SCA members worked really hard to rally their peers. The hard work paid off.”  Anne Evans is also an advisor to the group and assisted with the project. Congratulations to these amazing students and their efforts in making our community a healthier place.

