Development of Wiggington Tract deferred

Having a special session for the 2nd amendment sanctuary resolution back in December proved to be a rather prudent move by Westmoreland County’s Board of Supervisors. If it had been held back at the regular meeting this month, everything would have dragged on and on, an experience not unlike watching the original cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

One of the matters that took up a generous portion of the time during the regular Monday meeting of the board involved a request from residents of Kinsale by the name of William T. & Herbert Carden, as well as from Land Preservation LLC and Gregory Packett of Tappahannock for rezoning of an area into a residential neighborhood, and for the permission to construct a water system for the community.

For the full article, pick up the latest Westmoreland News 1/8/20