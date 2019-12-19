Eagles blast Green Dragons

The W&L Eagles basketball team traveled to the Charles City Panthers on Wednesday, December 11 and were home to the Maggie L. Walker Governors School Green Dragons on Friday, December 13. The Eagles found themselves down early to the Panthers (7-16) after the first period. They found some offense in the second quarter to make it (25-34) at half time. The Eagles fell further behind in the third (39-53). Another good run in the fourth yet they still couldn’t close the gap and dropped the game (57-71). Micah Coleman had 13pts, Kenneth Turner 12pts, Brian ‘BJ’ Johnson Jr 11pts, Brandon Washington 8pts, James ‘LJ’ Kelly Jr 7pts, and Devy Reed 6pts. Against the Green Dragons, the Eagles used all their athleticism to run and get a big lead (12-1) with 3:10 and (20-3) with 1:42 to go in the first period. They were up (25-3) after one period and (38-18) at half time. W&L doubled up Maggie L. Walker (46-18) with 6:01 to go in the third and increased the lead to forty points (66-26) at the end of the third. The Eagles would win (75-39). Shane McNeill had 13 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, Brian ‘BJ’ Johnson Jr 12pts, 7rebs, 2ast, 2stls, Micah Coleman 9pts, 2rebs, Kenneth Turner 8pts, 1reb, 1ast, Chris Lee 7pts, 2ast, Brandon Washington 6pts, 3rebs, 3stls, James ‘LJ’ Kelly Jr 4pts, 2rebs, Tyler Holden 4pts, 2stls, Devy Reed 4pts, 4ast, 5stls, Cameron Fisher 3pts, Tirrell Lucas 3pts, and Danny Berry 2pts. Almost every player scored or got a stat line, the only thing you can really tell about a team when they win by 36 points is how well they take care of the ball and if they are boxing out and limiting their opponent to one shot. With some many steals and long rebounds, they rarely had to setup and run their offense. With practice and more competitive games, the team should improve.

Brian ‘BJ’ Johnson raises up for a mid-range jumper.