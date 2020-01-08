Eagles claw out a win

The W&L Eagles varsity basketball team went on the road to play the Rappahannock Raiders in the GEBC Classic on Friday, December 27. The Eagles scored first (2-0) then was down (2-3) with 4:55 to play in the first period; both teams were a little tight to start. The Eagles took a one-point lead (4-3) at the 3:59 mark that would be their last basket of the quarter. The home team would go on a (9-0) run to take a (3-12) advantage at the end of the first eight minutes. The visitors cut the deficit to five (7-12) with 6:53 to go in the second period they made it three points (9-12) with 4:46 to go. Rappahannock held onto a two-point lead (14-16) with 2:47 to play before half time. W&L tied the game (16-16) at the 2:38 mark and (18-18) seventeen seconds later; they took a two-point advantage at the half (20-18). Head Coach Nick Hall said, “I told the team to play our style of basketball; we had to press, get turnovers, and make easy baskets.” The Raiders tied the game (20-20) off the half time break and again at (23-23) with 3:48 to go in the third period. The Eagles went up by four (28-24) with 2:34 to play. Five points in forty seconds gave the lead back to the home team (28-29). W&L was up (32-30) at the end of the third. The game was tied (32-32) thirty seconds into the fourth. A run by the visitors gave them a (40-33) lead with 6:09 to go and a run by the home team made it (41-40) mid-way through the final stanza. Basketball is a game of runs and W&L hit another one to be up by six (47-41) with 2:31 to play in the game. The lead stayed around seven points and the Eagles got a seven-point victory (54-47). Head Coach Nick Hall said, “Once we started running our sets everything came together. We had to be more aggressive in the second half; we were playing soft. If they make a mistake going 100mph I’m good with that.” Brian ‘BJ’ Johnson Jr led the team with 14 points, Kenneth Turner 13pts, Brandon Washington 9pts, Micah Coleman 7pts, James ‘LJ’ Kelly Jr 7pts, and Shane McNeill 4pts.

Kenneth Turner sinks a free throw to help secure a victory.