Eagles get Northern Neck District win

The W&L Eagles varsity basketball team lost a late lead at home against the Colonial Drifters on Tuesday, January 14. The Eagles found themselves down (13-18) after the first period with just under 50% shooting. They found their release points and the shots started falling in the second quarter with twenty-five points to be up (38-26) at the half with over 50% shooting. Their defense held the Drifters to only eight points and two made field goals. Putting pressure on the ball and helping the helper allowed the home team to get breakaway lay-ups and got them into the flow of the game. W&L had another good shooting percentage in the third with twenty-one points and a (59-50) advantage heading into the fourth quarter. The final eight minutes was not kind to the Eagles; they scored only twelve points and gave up twenty-eight to lose (71-78). This was one of W&L’s best field goal percentage games, but they were outshot from the free-throw line 15 attempts to 33 for Colonial Beach. Kenneth Turner had 22 points, Miciah Coleman 18pts, James ‘LJ’ Kelly Jr 12pts, Brian ‘BJ’ Johnson Jr 8pts, Shane McNeill 7pts, and Brandon Washington 4pts. W&L was on the road for a Friday game against the Essex Trojans on January 17. The Trojans took control of the game with a (10-17) lead after the first eight minutes. It was a forgettable second quarter for both team with the visitor scoring seven points and the home team tallying four to be up (17-21) at the half. A good half time speech by Head Coach Nick Hall got his team moving in the right direction forcing turnovers that resulted in layups. They tied the game (30-30) with 3:36 to go in the third and took their first lead (34-33) with 1:11 to go. Up by one (36-35) at the end of three, the teams traded baskets and the lead for most of the fourth period. The Eagles went up by four (46-42) with one minute to play in the game. Hitting a couple free-throws and a few layups gave them a (51-44) victory. Miciah Coleman had 13pts, 5reb, 5stl, Brian ‘BJ’ Johnson Jr 12pts, 7reb, 2stl, Brandon Washington 11pts, 8reb, 2stl, Shane McNeill 8pts, 4reb, 3ast, Kenneth Turner 4pts, James ‘LJ’ Kelly Jr 3pts, 10reb, 3ast, and Tyler Holden 1pt. W&L will play at Northumberland on Friday, January 24.

Shane McNeill goes over the defense for a basket.