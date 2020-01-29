Eagles overtake Indians

The W&L Eagles varsity basketball team went on the road to face and beat the Northumberland Indians on Friday, January 24. The Eagles had only three made field goals in the first period and were behind (8-12) after the first eight minutes. They found more offense in the second quarter to close the deficit to (22-24) at the half. The team managed five baskets in the second and the defense was constant by only giving up twelve points in back to back periods. W&L was ready for half time and after a spirited speech by Head Coach Nick Hall they played inspired in the third stanza. The offense put up twelve points and the defense held the home team to four points to a (34-28) lead. The Eagles created turnovers which led to easy buckets on the other end. When the defense aggressively, it makes it difficult for the other team to get good looks at the basket. They just had to secure the rebounds to start their offense. Both teams put up the most points in the fourth quarter and W&L came out on top with a (16-15) advantage to win the game (50-43). Kenneth Turner had 19 points, James ‘LJ’ Kelly Jr 11pts, Shane McNeill 8pts, Brandon Washington 4pts, Devy Reed 4pts, Miciah Coleman 2pts and Brian ‘BJ’ Johnson Jr 2pts. The Eagles completed the first round of NND games with the other five teams. It’s at that point in the season when the teams have played each other and now they have to adjust for the final push for the best seating for tournament play. W&L will play Lancaster at home on Tuesday, January 28 and at Rappahannock on Friday, January 30.

Devy Reed drops a pass to an open teammate for a short jumper.