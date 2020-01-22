Ebbie Hynson’s 100th birthday celebration

Renowned Colonial Beach artist Ebbie Hynson will celebrate her 100th birthday on Sunday, January 26, 4-6 p.m., at the JarrettThor Gallery. In addition to the usual birthday cake and live music, Ebbie will be treated to a special entertainment that has been promised by successive mayors since 2009. Mayor Blunt will be there to preside.

Ebbie has done oil painting for about 40 years. She is famous for her splendid regional landscapes and perceptive still-life paintings. Every painting had a story about it, which she was and still is happy to share. Her work has been on display at JarrettThor Gallery since its opening in 2007. She is particularly known for a series of paintings on Colonial Life that was on display at Washington’s Birthplace a few years ago.

Ebbie is now a resident of Westmoreland Rehab Center since a stroke about 7 years ago. This stroke has made painting more challenging, but her painted result is still true to the principles of art, even if a little more abstract and ethereal. A corner has been carved out of one of the public rooms at Westmoreland Rehab, and she diligently paints at all hours.

The birthday celebration will include a display of 50 of her works over the years in the JarrettThor Gallery. The proceeds will all go to her art supplies, hairdressing, and chocolate (in that order).

Live music will be provided, as in previous years, by a trio of Bob Taylor, Becky Hunt and Dave Tucker. The public is invited free of charge. Artisan’s Alliance will also be open with its varied works of 20 artists and a special emphasis on winter scenes.

JarrettThor Fine Arts is located at 100 Taylor St. in Colonial Beach. For additional information, call 804-224-7200 or e-mail Jarretthor@aol.com.

One of Ebbie Hynson’s incredible oil paintings.