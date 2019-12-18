Farewell to Supervisor Roberson

The current term for the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors has reached its end this month, and with it, Supervisor Larry Roberson had his last set of meetings with the board. The supervisor from Colonial Beach, Roberson was unseated in this year’s election by Tim Trivett. Once this term has ended, Roberson will have served at his position for 12 years.

Roberson may be leaving, but he did not leave empty-handed. The rest of the Board had a little gift to present in the form of a resolution thanking Roberson both for his service to the county:

“We just want you to know that we have appreciated all of your contributions to this body,” Chairman Fisher commented. “We don’t always agree, but I do believe we worked hard to see to the best interests of all the citizens of the county.”

During the reading, Fisher praised Roberson for an “exemplary 12 years of service from 2008 through 2019, providing strong representation in the performance of the often difficult task of being a county supervisor… His faithful dedication to Westmoreland County and the town of Colonial Beach has resulted in immeasurable contributions to this community… We recognize and appreciate Larry Roberson for his outstanding service and hope this resolution becomes a part of the minutes for tonight’s meeting.”

