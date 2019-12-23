Hiccup with new high school construction

Many hurdles have been hopped over with regards to the construction of the new high school for Westmoreland County’s public schools, but plenty more remain to be jumped. At a facility update at the county’s School Board meeting for the month, Superintendent Dr. Michael Perry went into detail on what was gumming up the works.

“One of the things that has kept us from seeing more construction equipment out there is some confusion with the DEQ permit,” Dr. Perry explained. “We’re trying to understand exactly what happened, but it seems that the DEQ representatives came down last week, and were met with local representatives. They started asking questions, and the people there could not answer them. There were no reps from Grimm & Parker or Branch Builds, and the DEQ people got confused.

“DEQ asked a question about the erosion basins. When we value-engineered, we originally had 2 phases for those erosion basins. Each was supposed to be a certain height for initial runoff, and during the construction they were going to do something else. During value engineering, we decided to do it one time; at the very beginning, they’d make those basins big enough to capture everything that would come out of the site. But DEQ asked some questions, and they were not answered.”

For the full article, pick up the latest Westmoreland News 12/25/19