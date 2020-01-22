Historic birthdays draw crowd

January is a rather important month at Stratford Hall, and for good reason. Multiple members of the Lee family were born within the month, so it made sense that the folks running Stratford Hall would see about putting something special together last Saturday, and despite the weather, they pulled it off.

Marking one of the few times in the year that Stratford Hall is open to the public for free, the staff got themselves placed at rooms throughout the Great House, once again giving just enough information on each room and what went on there, as well as the people inside, that anyone with an appetite for history would be sure to come back another time for more.

One big thing that one could take away from the visit and the tour guides was that while the men of the family were the faces of Stratford, it was the women who truly ran the show. According to the guides, the lady of the house was responsible for planning the big events that took place throughout the year, as well as organizing entertainment and meals for the family and guests that stopped by.

For the full article, pick up the latest Westmoreland News 1/22/20

Photo from Stratford Hall’s Facebook page