Holly Ball queen crowned

Miss Elizabeth Anne Kellum was crowned Queen of the Holly Realm on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club near Kilmarnock.

Miss Kellum was selected through popular vote by those attending the 124th Holly Ball. Miss Kellum will serve as queen until December at the 125th Holly Ball, the Tidewater Foundation’s fundraising arm.

Fourteen Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula area debutantes were presented at this year’s annual Holly Ball, reported Patricia Gallagher of the publicity committee.

Dr. Elizabeth Hinton “Sissy” Crowther of Reedville provided an eloquent oration for the gala event and crowned Miss Kellum. She succeeds reigning Queen Alyssa Summerville Booth, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Timothy Booth Sr. of White Stone.

Queen Kellum, a student at Christopher Newport University, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Gray Barrack Jr. of Farnham and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Kellum of Reedville. She was presented by her father, Mr. Kellum, and escorted by Jonathan P. Maupins.

She chose as her attendants, Miss Rachel Olivia Clarke, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Dwight Clarke of White Stone, escorted by Parker Dean Smith of White Stone, and Miss Abigail Grace Smith, the daughter of James Willard Smith Jr. of Warsaw and Tracy Davis Smith of Warsaw. Miss Smith was presented by her father and escorted by Joshua Chase McAllister of Warsaw.

Other debutantes were Miss Catherine Avery Marchant Davis, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Davis of Haymarket; Miss Madison Jenny Davis, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Todd Davis of Lancaster; Miss Latney Grace Hodges, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Christian Hodges of Edwardsville; and Miss Mary Virginia Pegram Hope, the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William Cameron Hope IV of Edenton, N.C.

For the full article, pick up the latest Westmoreland News 1/8/20

Fourteen Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula area debutantes were presented at this year’s Holly Ball.