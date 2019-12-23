Montross reaches survey threshold

At this month’s Montross Town Council meeting, Town Manager Patricia Lewis revealed that the town was due for a Christmas present in the form of qualifying to apply for USDA grants and extra-low-interest loans to help pay for its water system replacement. Originally released in May, the income survey was for the eyes of the Northern Neck Planning District Commission only, and was necessary due to census data putting the town above the income threshold that would have allowed for the loans and grants. The overall cost of the various items on the replacement of the water system is estimated to be in the neighborhood of $2 million.

Jerry Davis from the Northern Neck Planning District Commission was on hand to explain what the state of things was, now that the required 138 out of 202 surveys had been sent in. The threshold that the town’s median income had to be below was $53,000, and with the median income for the town being a wee bit above $50,800, it does indeed qualify.

“What that means,” Davis explained, “is that you have the potential for attracting USDA to consider grant funds for the town. There’s still a qualifying process that has to happen. For those localities that qualify in the projects they’re considering, they’re putting up around 45% grants in the projects, and we’d love to see that happen here.”

