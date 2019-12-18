Once a Drifter, always a Drifter

Ten years, eleven months and eleven days marks the time that Tim Trivett Senior spent on the Colonial Beach School Board. Trivett spent his entire tenure as chair of the board. As of December 13, he has resigned as he prepares to take his seat as the Fifth District Representative on the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors.

Elected in 2008 along with Michael Looney and Anne Congdon, Trivett has an interesting tenure on the board. Early in his time with the board he noticed a voided check for $700.52 in the school cafeteria’s checkbook written out to Barbara Worrell.

While Worrell initially stated, “It’s a mistake,” it led to a 19-month long investigation which brought about 14 felony charges. Worrell eventually pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $337,000 over 12-years. She was sentenced to serve two-years and eight months in prison.

Following Worrell’s arrest, Trivett oversaw Janet Brown over haul the entirety of the Colonial Beach Public Schools’ financial systems from the ground up.

In 2014 when the brick building on the Elementary campus was set ablaze, Trivett oversaw the moving of students. With the elementary campus too dangerous for students to return to the school system faced having nowhere to send the youngest of the children.

Oak Grove Baptist Church stepped up and allowed the students to spend the rest of the year there before moving to modular units on the high school campus. In a move that divided the town the School Board and Town Council came together to build a new elementary school on the already owned property.

Students spent time sharing space with the high school until the new building came together. In just one year the school was built and students moved into it. Trivett was on site, daily, to keep tabs on the building of the new school.

Left to right- Karen Camlin, Michelle Payne, Patrice Lyburn, Tim Trivett, Tara Seeber, Brent Steffey and Dashaun Turner. Trivett’s tenure as School Board Chair came to an end. Trivett was elected to the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors in November.