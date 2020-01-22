Harland Dodson was only going to the 7-Eleven to pick up a lighter for his wife. While he was there, just for fun, the Colonial Beach man also picked up four Scratchers from the Virginia Lottery – two for his wife and two for him.

That turned out to be a $500,000 decision. When he scratched his Super 5s ticket, it ended up winning the game’s top prize.

“I said to my wife, ‘We just won $500,000!’” he told Lottery officials. “She said, ‘Let me see!’ I said, ‘No!’”

He bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 401 Colonial Avenue in Colonial Beach.

Super 5s is one of dozens of Scratchers available from the Virginia Lottery. The game features prizes ranging from $10 to $500,000. The odds of winning that top prize are one in 652,800. The odds of winning any prize in this game are one in 3.38.

The Virginia Lottery is good fun for a great cause. Mr. Dodson lives in Westmoreland County, which received more than $1.4 million in Lottery funds for K-12 public education last fiscal year. For more information and a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page.