Practical ways to show support for local police

Police officers put their lives on the line every day they show up for work. But in spite of the sacrifices officers routinely make, their contributions often go unnoticed.

Police officers’ jobs might be thankless, but that does not mean people cannot express their gratitude to the men and women in blue who keep their communities safe. The following are a handful of ways to show support for the police officers who work hard to protect and serve your community.

• Pick up a police officer’s tab. Police officers work in your community and, therefore, they likely break bread in your community as well. When you see police officers ordering meals at a local restaurant or sitting down to lunch at a neighborhood diner, offer to pay for their meals or arrange payment with their waiter or waitress without letting the police officers know. Picking up police officers’ tabs is a simple gesture, but it’s one they will appreciate and it will let them know they’re supported in the community they’re working hard to protect.

• Support police fundraisers. Police departments fundraisers support various causes. Some might aim to raise funds for sports programs designed to help local youth, while others might hope to raise money for the families of fallen officers. Whatever the motivation for the fundraiser, by supporting the event you are donating to a good cause and showing the police they and their efforts are being supported.

• Teach kids to respect police officers. Police officers have come under considerable scrutiny in recent years, and youngsters may not know how to respond to news stories that do not paint police officers in a positive light. Parents can show their support for police officers by teaching their kids to respect police at all times. Encourage children to come to you if they read or hear stories that depict police officers negatively so you can help them process the story and encourage them to maintain the respect they have for police officers.

• Thank a police officer when given the opportunity. Though it seems simple, saying “Thank you” to police officers can reassure them that the communities they work so hard to protect support and appreciate their efforts. Thanking police officers may only take a few seconds, but such a gesture can help police officers better cope with the stress of their jobs.

Police officers have difficult jobs that require them to make considerable sacrifices to protect the communities where they work. But it doesn’t take much to show your support for local police officers and express your gratitude for the sacrifices they make every day.