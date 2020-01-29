Service: A family affair

Saturday night, January 25, as nearly 100 friends and family looked on, four past Cople District VFD chiefs — Hiram and Johnny King, Robert Bailey and Tommy Lewis – received a well-deserved salute for their service which is part of a family tradition stretching back to fathers and down to children and grandchildren.

All present at the Kinsale Firehouse enjoyed delicious platters of oysters and scallops hors d’oeuvres, as well as a savory prime rib and spicy chicken banquet… a regal repast prepared by Angelo’s.

Officers were installed for 2020 and awards were presented to outstanding firefighters of 2019.

Relatives of the four Past Chiefs number also number among both the department’s re-established Auxiliary which supports those gallant volunteer comrades fighting fires and meeting other emergencies together today — as they have since the first truck went into service in fall of 1950.

Also on hand to applaud the department was Cameron Jones. whose family bought Potomac Supply last year. He has been spending the past six weeks here as Potomac has begun an intensive revamping of the equipment and is very interested in Kinsale’s history and sense of community.

For the full article, pick up the latest Westmoreland News 1/29/20

New members Olivia Hicks and her father Tommy Hicks

enjoying installation and awards ceremony.