‘Shop with the Sheriff’ brings Christmas joy

The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office and 13 local children enjoyed an evening of shopping during the third annual “Shop With the Sheriff.” The event was held on Tuesday, December 10 at the King George Walmart Supercenter.

Each child was paired with a member of the sheriff’s office and the shopping spree was underway. Items purchased included a variety of clothing and toys. Smiles were abundant and a great time was had by all.

“I want to thank the Walmart Foundation for providing the monetary donation to make the purchases and Subway for donating dinner to the kids during the event,” said Westmoreland Sheriff C.O. Balderson. “Their generous contributions and support is deeply appreciated and greatly aided in making this special occasion possible.”