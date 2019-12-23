‘The best way to spread Christmas cheer…’

Colonial Beach Elementary School music program and the Parent Teacher Association put on the annual Winter Concert, Art Show, and Tree Auction on December 12. Music teacher Benjamin Swanson lead 2nd, 4th and 5th graders in a variety of holiday tunes to the delight of the standing room only audience.

From the start of the program with the National Anthem to ending it with the entire group of children singing it was a delight of the ears and eyes. Even the recorder portion of the evening was well done.

Swanson’s ability to teach singing and playing instruments to the children of CBES is remarkable. Even the most resistant of students becomes involved with his teaching.

The Tree Auction features trees that are decorated by each grade level. With themes from “The Grinch” to super heroes and everything in between. This year the Beach Arts, Music, & Mentoring (BAMM) group also donated a decorated tree. Member Susan Tilt decorated a white tree with roses, glass balls, and gold accents for the auction.

Before and after the program, the PTA also offered their gift shop for children to purchase gifts for parents, siblings and other relatives.

The PTA helps pay for items that are not in the school budget including helping pay for field trips in the school.

Next up for the music program is the Spring Musical

Anthony “AJ” Samarro sings his heart out during the Annual Holiday Concert at CBES.