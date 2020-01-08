Three, two, one, plunge

For the 10th year the waters of the Potomac were plunged into by the hardy souls of Colonial Beachers eager to help fund field trips for Colonial Beach Schools.

While the air temperature was mild for January 4, the waters of the river that runs alongside the lovely town’s shore and beaches were chilly indeed.

At 1 p.m. 48 jumpers ran, walked and danced their way into the tides to raise money. With costumes from a beautiful, young butterfly to a group of tourists the jumpers raised more than $2500 the day of the event.

With a larger than normal turnout the swimmers were moved last minute from the smaller beach inlet to the bigger beach out back of Dockside Restaurant and Tiki Bar, the sponsors of the event.

The Field Trip Fund helps to pay for buses for students at CBPS to be able to go on trips outside of town. With a large number of low income families in the area, without the fundraiser many of these trips would be impossible.

Jumpers this year included everyone from superintendent of schools Dashawn Turner to new Board of Supervisor member Tim Trivett and School Board Member Tara Seeber. Town citizens of all ages took to the water in the event that lasts just a couple moments.

Following the Polar Plunge Dockside donated 10 percent of their food sales to the fund and had music throughout the afternoon and evening for plungers.

Photo by Marc Fitzsimmons Photography