VDOT makes winter road preparations

Few things cause more trepidation for motorists during the winter months than snow or icy conditions. Fortunately, VDOT is already at work on preparing the roadways for when winter rolls in for real, and at last week’s regular meeting of the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors, VDOT representatives Stephen McKeever and George Bowman were both present to give their updates on winter preparations, with Bowman going first.

“The season is still trying to creep up on us,” Bowman stated to the board, “but we’re continuing to work on our snow preparations. Like I stated last month, we’ll be working on keeping the roads safe, so if we get hit by Mother Nature, please give us your patience and we’ll get the roads fixed up as soon as possible.”

Bowman also proceeded to speak about the numerous work orders that had been completed since last month. Bowman also heard from the public about problems plaguing certain roads, like ditches in need of clearing, and a few roads in need of widening.

“We have accomplished a lot of sight/distance issues in the lower part of the county, and are working our way up the area,” he continued. “We have had to back off some of our normal maintenance issues for some emergencies that came up.”

