Westmoreland Calendar of Events

Commonwealth Senior

Living at Farnham events

January 8 – Seniors Breakfast at Rappahannock Church of Christ Wednesday January 8 at 9:00 a.m.; Caregivers Support Group at 3:30 p.m. at the Essex Public Library.

January 9 – Networking Brunch at 10 a.m. and Caregivers Support Group at 12;30 p.m.

January 14 – Veterans breakfast at 9:00 a.m.

January 16 – Community Cops and Coffee with Northumberland Law Enforcement, 9:30 a.m. at Callao Coffee Café.

January 17 – Community Cops and Coffee with Essex Law Enforceent, 9:30 a.m. at Java Jacks, Tappahannock.

American Red Cross

Blood Drives

January 9, Colonial Beach Community, 1-7 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 203 Dennison St., Colonial Beach.

January 14, Cooper Branch Library, 3-7 p.m., 20 Washington Ave, Colonial Beach; Essex Community, 1-7 p.m., Tappahannock-Essex Volunteer Fire Dept., 620 Airport Road, Tappahannock; and Middlesex County, 1-6 p.m., Middlesex Rescue Squad, 17684 General Puller Highway, Deltaville.

January 16, Warsaw Community, 1:30 – 6:30 p.m., Warsaw Baptist Church, 226 Main Street, Warsaw.

January 23, Northern Neck YMCA, 10-3 p.m., 39 William B Graham Ct., Kilmarnock.

January 27, Montross Community, 1-6 p.m., Montross Rescue Squad, 72 Lyells Street, Montross.

MP-NN Alzheimers Education Programs January 2020

Friday, January 24, 11 a.m.-noon, Healthy Habits for Brain and Body, Newtown Branch Library, 22 Coles Point Road, Hague, http://bit.ly/35mU0rD

Wednesday, January 29, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Healthy Habits for Brain and Body, Upper King William Library, 694-J Sharon Road, King William, http://bit.ly/2rFIdpT

Specialty Support Groups

Tuesday, January 21, 10-11:30 a.m., Support Group for People Living with Dementia, Gloucester County Library, 6920 Main Street, Gloucester. Prescreening is required. Info 804-967-2580.

Support Groups for Caregivers

Info/registration: 804-967-2580

Thursday, January 9, 12:30 p.m., Commonwealth Senior Living at Farnham, 511 Cedar Grove Road, Farnham.

Thursday, January 16, 6-7:30 p.m., Gloucester County Library, 6920 Main Street, Gloucester.

Thursday, January 23, 10:30 a.m.-noon; Commonwealth Senior Living, 460 South Main Street, Kilmarnock.

CHURCH & COMMUNITY

January 6 – 10 – There will be explosive detonations this week at O’Gara.

January 10

St. James Food Pantry volunteers needed 2:30-4 p.m. for setup and Saturday from 9-11 a.m. to help with distribution at St. James Episcopal Church, 15870 Kings Hwy, Montross. Info: chapman.phd@gmail.com

January 11

Best-selling novelist Brad Parks will speak at RCC’s 50th anniversary celebration at 3 p.m. in the RCC Lecture Hall, Glenns campus. Parks has written several of his best-selling crime novels at the Hardee’s restaurant in Saluda. He will meet with fans for a meet-and-greet/book signing 3:45 – 5 p.m. in the RCC library. Copies of his latest novels will be available for purchase and signing. Fans may bring their own copies to be signed.

Rappahannock Community College 50th Anniversary Open House on the Glenns Campus 1 to 4 p.m. No fee to attend. For more information, visit RCC Turns 50 at www.rappahannock.edu

January 16

Westmoreland County Social Services Board Meeting at 3 p.m.; public comment time is at 3:30 p.m.

January 23

Henderson United Methodist Church, 72 Henderson Drive (Rte. 202), Callao, resumes the monthly free community lunch and fellowship time, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Northumberland Public Library Tech Mobile will be at the church during lunch to provide all the services the Tech Mobile offers. All are invited.

January 25

Upper Lancaster Fire Dept., Lively Firehouse, 5170 Mary Ball Road. All you can eat shrimp and oyster dinner. Doors open 3:30 p.m., dinner served 4-7 p.m. Last day to get tickets is Jan 19: Chesapeake Bank, Corner Bar & Grill, Lively Firehouse on Saturdays; Noeple Kilmarnock, EVB Burgess. Hot dogs & bean soup also served, children 12 & under free. All proceeds benefit ULVFD 804-462-5404 Don’t forget your oyster knife!

February 1 and March 7

The American Legion Post 252 Veteran Service Officer, Paul Israel, will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for any veteran and or surviving spouse in need of information on VA benefits, or to help them file or update a VA claim at 14576 Kings Highway in Montross. Call or email Paul: 804-761-6134 or Legionpso252@gmail.com. Voicemail messages and emails will be answered. Support by the American Legion VSO is a free service of the American Legion.

CONTINUING EVENTS

Westmoreland County Social Services Board Meeting third Thursday of every month at 3 p.m. Public Comment time at 3:30 p.m.

Westmoreland County Triad/SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) meets every fourth Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office (behind the new courthouse in Montross). Triad is a non-profit crime information and prevention partnership between seniors, law enforcement, and local businesses to provide seniors and their care-givers information they need to avoid being victims of crime – scams, burglaries, identification theft, home invasions, elder abuse, and more. Meetings are open to all. For additional information call the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-493-8066.

YMCA classes at the A.T. Johnson gymnasium: Tuesday/Thursday 9-10 a.m. Silver Sneakers; Monday at 6:30 p.m. Zumba. Info: 804-333-4117 or 804-493-8163.

Westmoreland Ruritan Club, a civic service organization of men and women, meets at 7 p.m. the 2nd Monday of every month at the American Legion Post, 14576 Kings Hwy, Montross. The Ruritan mission is Fellowship, Goodwill, and Community Service. Join us for fellowship and to help the community.

Westmoreland NAACP meets the second Tuesday of each month at Galilee Baptist Church, Montross at 6:30 p.m.