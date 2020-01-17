Westmoreland Calendar of Events

American Red Cross Blood Drives

January 16, Warsaw Community, 1:30 – 6:30 p.m., Warsaw Baptist Church, 226 Main Street, Warsaw.

January 23, Northern Neck YMCA, 10-3 p.m., 39 William B Graham Ct., Kilmarnock.

January 27, Montross Community, 1-6 p.m., Montross Rescue Squad, 72 Lyells Street, Montross.

MP-NN Alzheimers Education Programs January 2020

Friday, January 24, 11 a.m.-noon, Healthy Habits for Brain and Body, Newton Branch Library, 22 Coles Point Road, Hague, http://bit.ly/35mU0rD

Wednesday, January 29, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Healthy Habits for Brain and Body, Upper King William Library, 694-J Sharon Road, King William, http://bit.ly/2rFIdpT

Specialty Support Groups

Tuesday, January 21, 10-11:30 a.m., Support Group for People Living with Dementia, Gloucester County Library, 6920 Main Street, Gloucester. Prescreening is required. Info 804-967-2580.

Support Groups for Caregivers

Info/registration: 804-967-2580

Thursday, January 16, 6-7:30 p.m., Gloucester County Library, 6920 Main Street, Gloucester.

Thursday, January 23, 10:30 a.m.-noon; Commonwealth Senior Living, 460 South Main Street, Kilmarnock.

CHURCH & COMMUNITY

January 13-17

There will be explosive detonations this week at O’Gara.

January 16

Westmoreland County Social Services Board Meeting at 3 p.m.; public comment time is at 3:30 p.m.

January 18

Northern Neck Berean Sunday School Commission workshop at New Zion Baptist Church 9 a.m.-noon. Various church’s representatives will share helpful suggestions on teaching materials. Info: President Thelma Johnson Gillison 540-850-9823.

From Hank to Holly, original show by Phil McKenney at Hague Winery 6 p.m. “Rock ‘n’ Roll The First Wave 1953 to 1959,” original art, storytelling and the music that refuses to die. Tickets: www.theHaguewinery.com from Phil McKenney or at Hague Winery.

Stratford Hall’s annual birthday celebration of the Lees of Virginia begins at 10 a.m. Fun-filled event includes live music by Colonial Faire in the Great Hall, a scavenger hunt for children, the “Civil War Civilians of Spotsylvania Historical Interpreters,” opportunities to explore the Great House and grounds through self-guided tours, and more. In keeping with tradition, guests are welcome to enjoy a slice of birthday cake in celebration! Free to the public.

January 20

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration sponsored by the Northumberland Ministerial Association, 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 3585 Courthouse Rd., Heathsville.

Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 3-10 Callao meeting at 7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1717 Hampton Hall Road, Callao.

February 1 and March 7

The American Legion Post 252 Veteran Service Officer, Paul Israel, will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for any veteran and or surviving spouse in need of information on VA benefits, or to help them file or update a VA claim at 14576 Kings Highway in Montross. Call or email Paul: 804-761-6134 or Legionpso252@gmail.com. Voicemail messages and emails will be answered. Support by the American Legion VSO is a free service of the American Legion.

February 4

The Northern Neck Chapter 1823 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Association meets at 1:00 p.m. at the Backdraft, 7415 Oldhams Rd, Kinsale; order off the menu. After lunch, Peggy Patterson Garland will discuss her recent book which is a fictionalized biography of Robert “Councillor” Carter III. Executive board will meet at noon. Info: 804 529 6415 or 804 580 8666.