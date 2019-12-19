Westmoreland: Sanctuary for gun owners

Anyone that hasn’t been living under a rock for the last month knows that many gun owners, particularly in rural areas, got rather nervous after the November elections, which secured Democrat control of all parts of the Virginia government for the first time in decades. Many Democrats ran on platforms involving strong gun control measures, aided in several cases by funding from Michael Bloomberg and George Soros, among others. This has resulted in many counties declaring themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries in the event that the Democrats pass any of the twenty-some gun control bills they have primed up for next year’s legislature.

Last week, Westmoreland County’s Board of Supervisors brought up such a resolution for consideration. Earlier that month, neighboring King George County had declared itself a gun sanctuary to a packed meeting room, with massive overflow into the county office’s parking lot. It was much the same with Montross’ George D. English building, with several other rooms being repurposed on the spot to hold as much of the huge crowd as possible.

The resolution found its way to the board courtesy of Fred Howe, who sent the resolution to the Board of Supervisors for consideration after getting County Attorney Richard Stuart’s input on the resolution. Knowing that the public comment period alone would probably take up a good portion of the board’s time, a special session was held last Wednesday night, December 11.

With the meeting room packed to a degree that would make sardine cans look spacious, people had to to sign up to speak before the meeting started. The first hour of comments was neck and neck, with those for and against the resolution speaking one after the other. Once there had been 25 of each, Chairman Fisher called for a break. The remaining speakers were all from the pro-2A Sanctuary side.

Those speaking against the adoption of the resolution ranged from emotional appeals to suggestions that the board instead wait to see if any of the proposed bills actually made it out of committee first. Others claimed that the passage of such a resolution would scare off tourists and give the impression that county residents felt so unsafe that they had to be guaranteed that they could keep their guns.

It was Diane Lank, a lawyer and resident of Glebe Harbor, who gave one of the longest addresses to the board against the resolution, stating, “We own a little store here, and welcome hunters. We serve them breakfast and open early during hunting season. We issue hunting licenses, check in deer, and even catch and return errant dogs to their owners. In my law practice, I have helped clients restore their gun rights, but I’m concerned about this resolution. It’s flawed in many respects, and runs foul of every poll regarding reasonable gun control… I’m concerned that the board would even consider a resolution without obtaining thoughtful input from the county’s residents or consider the effects of the resolution, especially on tourism.

“The next-to-last paragraph of the resolution states that public funds of the county may not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights. This is a chilling, careless paragraph. It is not restricted to law-abiding citizens, but does, however, purport to nullify certain laws such as county ordinances that prohibit shooting weapons in certain residences, as well as avoiding state and local legislation. The resolution could have the effect of chilling the reaction of a deputy reacting to a dangerous and violent domestic situation; it could chill emergency services personnel trying to stop a suicide, and it chills law-enforcement from search and seizures of firearms during a traffic stop or conducting a dangerous drug raid or responding to an armed robbery. It chills courthouse bailiffs that enforce the no firearms rule in our courthouse.

“It restricts remedies to address the tragic death of a small child because mom and dad failed to secure their weapons. It encourages active shooter situations in our schools. Leave it to the courts and ask yourselves if this is the strong, disturbing message you want to send to our Sheriff’s Department and its hardworking deputies, the offices of Social Services, and our courthouse bailiffs?

“Make no mistake. If you pass this resolution in the way it is worded, you are conveying a message that anything goes. Do not be swayed by a large group of frightened, uninformed people. Rather, be thoughtful and study this issue thoroughly, and if you pass it, be prepared for the consequences.”

Barry Millwood, a Colonial Beach resident, also spoke against the resolution. “From the volume of applause and number of orange stickers in here, it’s apparent that there are a lot more people in favor than are opposed. I, however, don’t think that is representative of the population of this county, and I wonder why? Could it be that a bunch of people that aren’t from this county came here tonight? I also think that a lot of people are intimidated by a bunch of white guys with guns. Personally, I’m not, since just about every person here with a gun is an upstanding, law-abiding citizen; but it’s the one that might not be that scares the bejesus out of me.”

Mike Mills, an Ebb Tide Beach resident, and regular attendee of board meetings, popped up later to the lecturn, calling for a show of hands from those that were from Westmoreland County and in favor of the resolution, resulting in a sea of hands popping up all throughout the room in response, belonging to citizens that were white, black, and every shade in between.

That said, while there were far more speaking against the resolution here in Westmoreland than there had been in King George, there were many more people in the meeting hall and outside bearing orange “Guns save lives” stickers. Many cited personal safety, while others cited hunting, and plenty more cited Richmond’s sudden turn towards gun control, and their worries that it wouldn’t be long before something unconstitutional was signed by Governor Northam, under the auspices of “reasonable gun control.”

Butch Filkowski, a Westmoreland County resident, brought the last point up when his turn to speak arose.

“The upcoming legislative body and Governor Northam are proposing some of the most restrictive gun control legislation that we’ve ever seen. Pro-gun citizens believe these laws conflict directly with the constitutions of both the United States and Virginia, and that the proposed laws will inevitably turn thousands of law-abiding citizens into felons if they do not comply.

“The proposed resolution we’re speaking about tonight sends a message to Richmond, alongside the majority of other counties in the Commonwealth, that we cannot comply with any law that conflicts with the constitution. This resolution does not ask for anything to be taken from anyone else, or for us to be given anything that is not already ours, like our God-given right to protect ourselves, our family, and our community. The Second Amendment, along with all the others, is not about red or blue issues, white or black, male or female; it is about the rights of all Americans, in this case, Virginians in our community here.

“My biggest concern is that these laws will put our county at risk. With these laws, county officials such as our sheriff, deputies, prosecutors, and investigators, will have to detain, arrest, capture, or prosecute otherwise law-abiding citizens of Westmoreland County. These proposed laws can do nothing but cause division and mistrust with our citizens. Furthermore, the local law officials are our neighbors. We go to church together, hunt together, and work together. I know I’m not alone when I say that I love Westmoreland County. I love life here and the people here; they get along, as Chairman Fisher said. But these new unconstitutional laws being forced on our county will only cause division.

“And for those that say that this resolution is a waste of time or premature, or that we should wait for the courts to decide the matter, the Second Amendment is not a new policy. It’s a right that’s been with us since the founding of our nation. There’s nothing left to decide, only something left to protect.”

Another notable speaker was James Alvorsen, who, while not a Westmoreland County resident, hailed from neighboring Northumberland and had hunted here since the 70’s.

“I’ve hunted with young people brought up with an understanding of how guns are to be treated and used. It was not uncommon a long time back to see shotguns in the backs of pickup trucks in a high school parking lot. What changed to make this wrong? Was it the gun? Or was it the one that wasn’t brought up as we were?

“Taking guns from law-abiding citizens because of people who are mentally unstable is not the answer, and if people think it is, then they should start getting rid of cars too, because a lot more people are killed on the highway in car crashes than they are with guns.”

When the comment period finally finished, Vice Chairman Hynson spoke up first, praising the public both for showing up and keeping respectful whenever an opposing viewpoint was given.

“I have learned a great deal tonight, only because all of you were here, and I hope we’ve all learned something tonight,” he stated. “Instead of leaving this building, thinking ‘I won!’ or ‘I lost!’ I want every last one of us to walk out of this door and realize something. All of you know I’m a hunter. I want us all to learn that we do need to address this country’s problems together. It has nothing to do with party. I will always have my guns, nor will I let people take them from me, but I do believe we’re not attacking the real problem tonight.”

Supervisor Culver seconded the motion for the adoption, speaking in favor after mentioning his experiences growing up in DC.

“At that time,” he explained, “we had a shooting range in the high school’s basement where the gun club would meet and fire .22 rifles. We also had ROTC there. I’ve been hunting since I was 15 years old. I think it’s a great pastime, and I always teach my kids and grandkids proper gun safety… A lot of these northern counties, like Loudon and Fairfax, seem to want to tell us what to do as though we don’t know what we’re doing, but I think we do know what we’re doing: we’re trying to protect our rights.”

Roberson piped up next. “Both of my parents were in the Marine Corps; my father retired as a mustang. My brother was a DC Policeman until he got shot. Thankfully he made it. I taught Government for 30 years in Colonial Beach, and tucked away [the fact that] past the First Amendment was the Second Amendment. I do agree with some here; I think a major problem is mental health.”

When the time came for a vote, Supervisors Culver and Hynson both voted for the sanctuary resolution, with Supervisor Larry Roberson throwing his support behind it shortly after. Roberson’s successor, Trivett, had also spoken in support of the resolution at Monday’s board meeting, since he would not be able to attend the meeting on Wednesday.

Before the meeting concluded, the supervisors also thanked the multitude of deputies that had been present that night, as well as those among the public that had served in the military. As Supervisor Tate was still recovering from knee surgery, and thus not present, this left the Board Chairman, Darryl Fisher, who seemed to be drawing it out for dramatic effect.

“It’s not an easy move for me,” he stated. “I don’t believe that the proposed legislation that sparked this was wise legislation, and after witnessing the will of the people, I’ll make this a unanimous vote. The Chair votes Aye.” That vote triggered uproars of applause from the multitude of the mass inside and outside the building. As of this writing, more counties have considered, passed, or rejected similar resolutions, though whether Richmond gets the message or not remains to be seen.

Much of the crowd erupted with applause after Westmoreland County adopted

the resolution to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.