Westmoreland News
Thursday, January 2nd, 2020

Year in Review: February 2019

Posted on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:44 am

Black History Month prompts celebration of military legend

Throughout Westmoreland and Northumberland Counties during Black History Month, Sandy Point historian Daisy Howard-Douglas presented (dressed in full military uniform) the life, times and legend of “Cath[a]y Williams,” (1842-c. 1893).

Though over 400 women served in the Civil War posing as male soldiers, Williams – a Missouri-born slave, who adopted the pseudonym William Cathay (or Cathey) during her military service – was the first African-American woman to enlist in the U.S. Army.

She served first as a nurse and medical assistant with the 8th Indiana Volunteer Infantry Regiment and then as a cook for General Sheridan, at the headquarters of the Army of the Shenandoah.  Later, she was the only documented woman to serve in the Army, while disguised as a man, during the Indian Wars.  She was also, according to a National Park Service bio and other sources, the only known female “Buffalo Soldier.”

Historian, Daisy Howard-Douglas represented the first

African-American woman to enlist in the U.S. Army.

