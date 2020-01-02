Year in Review: March 2019

Honoring a long-time officer

Lt. William England of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department retired earlier this year. He did not, however, retire without some acknowledgment of the over 30 years of service that he had given to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department. At a town council meeting in Montross, Mayor Joseph King revealed that Sheriff CO Balderson, along with Major Hoover, had asked the town to be the first to draft and pass a resolution honoring the retiring officer.

“He’s been instrumental in a lot of projects, and programs,” the mayor said while explaining just how much of an influence Lt. England had been on the growth and development of the Sheriff’s Office.

“He’s one of the people that helped with the Sheriff’s Office’s accreditation, so when the Sheriff asked us for the resolution, we just had to honor the request, not just for the Sheriff, but also for Lt. England.”

Lt. England was also responsible in part for the Sheriff’s Office securing grant money for the purchase of defibrillators for police vehicles that were lacking them after he suffered a heart attack in 2012.

His life was saved when a defibrillator, along with CPR, was used to help resuscitate him. He returned to work after he had recovered from quadruple bypass surgery.

Vice Mayor Terry Cosgrove opened the motion for drafting the resolution, which itself passed unanimously.

Lt. William England